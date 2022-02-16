Polygon (MATIC) and Filecoin (FIL) Increase Collaboration to Integrate into Metaverse and NFT Spaces

Wed, 02/16/2022
Yuri Molchan
Two major crypto platforms have announced a partnership to accelerate growth in the spheres of NFTs, games and Metaverse
Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu spreads the word that two popular blockchain platforms—Filecoin (FIL) and Polygon (MATIC)—are deepening their partnership in the sphere of NFTs, Metaverse and gaming.

Wu shared a link to a recent Filecoin blog post where the news was announced.

Polygon deepens integration with Filecoin

As part of the partnership, Filecoin and Polygon have begun to create grants and hackathons in order to assist dev teams and NFT projects that use Polygon blockchain to integrate with Filecoin and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).

Polygon is one of the so-called Ethereum killers that have been attempting to solve ETH bottlenecks; like high gas fees and slow validation of transactions, it has become popular with NFT projects and DLT game makers.

After that, Polygon Studios was created in order to support game devs and NFT projects working with Web 3.0.

However, at the same time, a large number of teams that are making play-to-earn and NFT-related projects have become interested in IPFS and Filecoin since those platforms provide provable and decentralized ways to store metadata and media like videos.

New opportunities for NFT and Metaverse devs

Last year, Filecoin and Polygon together launched the Mars Hackathon, which has been visited several times by over 1,500 dev teams seeking to build new dapps using the bridge created by Filecoin and Polygon; among them were dapps aimed at the spheres of NFTs, Metaverse, digital art, etc.

Besides, Polygon allows developers to build NFTs on the basis of Polygon and store them on IPFS and Filecoin. A special tutorial has been written for this addressed to developers.

Besides, a grant of $5,000 has been announced for projects that are eligible for integrating IPFS and Filecoin.

