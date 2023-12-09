Advertisement
AD

Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Polkadot (DOT) bearish stalemate is over as bulls enter ambitious run
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 11:52
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polkadot (DOT) has joined the market uptrend after its bulls pushed the price up by 20.21% to $7.53. While this is not Polkadot’s first mega rally in recent times, the coin seems to have little to no resistance as the current price outlook represents the biggest it has recorded since February of this year.

Advertisement
DOT 1D chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Related
Polkadot (DOT) Makes Cardano Announcement, What Does It Relate To?

Supporting Polkadot metrics

At the current pace, Polkadot has jumped by more than 36.36% in the trailing seven-day period, from which it has experienced a major stalemate over the past month. The ongoing price rejuvenation is symbolic of an ambitious run by Polkadot bulls to push the price above the $8 milestone. If achieved, this will be its highest level for the first time since August 2022.

Polkadot is in a positive light, with some of its most important growth metrics shifting into the positive zone today, a build-up from its Q3 growth trend. The trading volume is up by more than 167% to $757,578,741, underscoring the power and presence of enthusiastic buyers in the network today.

Other important metrics that show Polkadot is the next rave of the town are also high as the coin’s trading volume on top exchanges remains elevated. On Binance, the volume has surged by 17.55% to $132,375,973, and elevated trends were seen on Coinbase, KuCoin and other exchanges that matter.

Related
Cardano, Chainlink, and Polkadot in the Lead When It Comes to Github Commits

Polkadot gaining global traction

As revealed by the protocol recently, the collaboration between Kilt Protocol and Deloitte has further placed Polkadot on the radar as one of the most used blockchain protocols in global supply chain management.

This use case underscores the overall strength of Polkadot as an outfit where different use cases can be harnessed. The Polkadot network has been building strategic collaborations with other protocols like Cardano as it seeks to expand its functionality and reach in the near future.

#Polkadot
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
2023/12/09 11:50
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
2023/12/09 11:50
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
2023/12/09 11:50
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
DOGE Price Analysis for December 8
Show all
Advertisement
AD