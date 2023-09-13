Cardano, Chainlink, and Polkadot in the Lead When It Comes to Github Commits

Wed, 09/13/2023 - 20:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
According to data from Santiment, Cardano, Chainlink, and Polkadot are leading the pack in terms of GitHub commits in the last 30 days
Recent data from crypto analytics firm Santiment reveals intriguing insights into the development activities of top cryptocurrencies. 

The report highlights the top 10 crypto assets by notable Github commits over the past 30 days. Cardano, Chainlink, and Polkadot are among the front-runners, signaling robust ongoing development in their ecosystems.

Top blockchain by development activity 

According to Santiment, Polkadot and Kusama take the top spots, followed by Cardano and Chainlink. These projects demonstrate that active development is often correlated with market performance. 

Specifically, seven out of the top 10 in development activity are also among the top 32 projects by market cap. 

XRP Ledger to Get Major Upgrade With Game-Changing Features

This suggests that investors and industry watchers consider consistent work and innovation in a project as indicators of its long-term potential.

Recent developments 

Diving deeper into Cardano's bustling development scene reveals a busy past month. The networking team has been working on bootstrapping peers and refactoring networking test suites. 

The consensus team hit a milestone with system-level benchmarks for the UTXO-HD implementation but noted a performance regression that requires attention. Cardano is also focused on Genesis development and the release of node v.8.3.0. 

In the meantime, Swift and Chainlink are partnering with major financial institutions to explore the integration of tokenized asset transfer across blockchains. 

Alex Dovbnya

