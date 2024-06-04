Polkadot Blockchain Academy Fifth Cohort Kicks Off: Details

Advertisement

As a pioneering institution in blockchain and Web3 education, PBA aims to nurture developer talent, grow a global community and advance the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem of dApps of various types.

Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) onboards fifth cohort of students

According to the official statement by the Polkadot (DOT) team, its blockchain education unit, Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA), launched the fifth cohort of its learning courses. The main program of this cohort landed in Singapore, Asia's major crypto hub.

Building on the success of its previous programs, the fifth cohort in Singapore promises to deliver an enriching learning experience for participants. With the support of 18 experienced instructors, students can expect top-tier instruction and personalized guidance throughout the program.

The upcoming cohort will feature approximately 184 lecture hours, providing students with a deep understanding of blockchain technology, decentralization and Web3 in general, and Polkadot (DOT) blockchain development instruments in particular.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polkadot Blockchain Academy launched a novel developer education track in Q1, 2024. It allows a new generation of coders to study the instruments of Polkadot (DOT) online from various regions of the globe.

Synchronous remote learning unlocks new education instruments in Web3

Pauline Cohen Vorms, CEO and cofounder of Polkadot Blockchain Academy, is excited by the opportunities the new program opens up for young crypto developers with various backgrounds:

Asia is such a dynamic market for blockchain and especially for Polkadot. Some of our strongest projects, contributors, developers and founders are based in Asia. It’s an important region that is ideally suited to the establishment of PBA’s fifth cohort to educate, seed knowledge, and help graduate a new wave of talent.

As part of its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, PBA is pioneering a synchronous remote learning experience, allowing students from around the world to participate in its renowned educational programs.

The Academy's dedication to excellence and commitment to fostering collaboration and learning make it a cornerstone of the Polkadot ecosystem.