Polkadot Blockchain Academy Launches Online Developer Track

Since starting in Cambridge in summer 2022, and then moving to Buenos Aires, Berkeley and Hong Kong, the Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) has always believed in the power of face-to-face classes. The idea was to get all the good stuff that comes from being in the same room: working together, making contacts and really diving into learning.

But now, things are changing a bit. PBA has grown up, and they are ready to start letting some students join courses online for the next session, Wave 5, happening in Singapore.

From May 20 to June 20, not everyone will be in the Singapore classroom. PBA has closed registration for in-person involvement, but if you want to learn from home, users can now sign up for that. Just be sure you do it before April 5. Online spots are just for those who are willing to become developers. If you are looking to learn about starting a business in blockchain, you can join PBA and gain new skills and unique expirience.

Polkadot is always on the lookout for the best people to learn about blockchain, and they know not everyone can hop on a plane to join Polkadot's academy. Maybe it is too expensive, or you have other things keeping you at home. They are making room for those who would rather stay put and learn from where they are.

If you are in a totally different time zone, though, you might need to tweak your daily routine to keep up with PBA's classes. Additionally, PBA will be setting up a live chat to help out with any questions, with a teaching assistant ready to answer.

First things first, you need to pass a test on Rust (the programming language) to get in. This is not a Rust course; it is all about blockchain, so you need to know your stuff before you start. And don't think online means easy ᅳ it is the same tough program as the in-person one.

Apart from the miles between remote scholars and the class, everything else is pretty much like being there. You do not pay for your education, you do the same work, meet the same deadlines and if you make the grade, you get the same fancy certificate and become an alum.