PlasmaFinance Launches Decentralized Tokensale Platform Spaceport

Amidst the euphoria of initial decentralized offerings, PlasmaFinance DeFi protocol reveals its own IDO launchpad. What is special about it?

PlasmaFinance is an ecosystem for decentralized financial protocols. Now, it releases a tool to assist early-stage projects in raising their first funding from crowdsourcing.

Introducing SpacePort, an IDO platform for decentralized finances

PlasmaFinance announces the inception of its platform for initial DEX offerings (IDOs) dubbed SpacePort. The team stresses that it is the first-ever truly decentralized IDO Launchpad on the modern crypto scene.

Image via Twitter

It means that every project can launch its IDO on SpacePort with no limitations or additional requirements. This IDO model is more transparent, fair and accessible for the majority of projects than that of PlasmaFinance's competitors. Currently, many IDO launchpads impose censorship and a policy of fees and restrictions.

PlasmaFinance released an adjustable environment for smart contracts: IDO teams can customize a wide range of tokensale parameters including liquidity locks, token vesting and so on.

The ecosystem adheres to a "plug-and-play" design, so no coding skills are needed to deploy smart contracts architecture.

PlasmaFinance supports early-stage DeFis with SpacePort incubation program

Besides a crucial technical announcement, PlasmaFinance invites all DeFi enthusiasts to join its incubation program. Within its framework, successful applicants will receive multi-purpose assistance.

PlasmaFinance will guide newcomers through all stages of decentralized token offering from pre-launch to IDO and post-sale. Assistance will be provided for technical development, marketing and community management.

Also, PlasmaFinance provides all applicants with access to its ready-made, solid and passionate community built around PPAY token. It is particularly important for early-stage products that undergo the first phases of the PR and marketing process.

PlasmaFinance outlines that both the DeFi community and the project will benefit from the inception of the new project.