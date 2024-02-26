MicroStrategy Announces Major Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase

Advertisement

MicroStrategy, the data analytics firm, has made a significant move in the cryptocurrency market by acquiring an additional 3,000 bitcoins for approximately $155 million, at an average price of $51,813 per bitcoin.

This latest purchase, conducted between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25, 2024, brings the company's total holdings to 193,000 bitcoins, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of about $6.09 billion, with an average price of $31,544 per bitcoin.

The announcement was made in a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The recent purchase shows MicroStrategy's ongoing commitment to Bitcoin as a core component of its investment strategy.

Strategic financing and investment

MicroStrategy's approach to increasing its Bitcoin holdings involved the strategic use of proceeds from the issuance and sale of its class A common stock, along with excess cash reserves.

The company successfully raised approximately $750 million through a Sales Agreement with notable sales agents, including Cowen and Company, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, and BTIG, LLC.

This capital raising initiative allowed MicroStrategy to not only expand its Bitcoin portfolio but also to reinforce its balance sheet.

The move shows the firm's belief in the long-term value of Bitcoin and its potential to serve as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

Michael Saylor's unwavering Bitcoin advocacy

In line with the company's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, Michael Saylor, the visionary behind MicroStrategy's cryptocurrency investments, recently expressed his intention to continue buying Bitcoin "forever."

Despite facing criticism and skepticism, particularly in light of past financial losses attributed to the company's Bitcoin investments, Saylor remains a vocal proponent of the digital currency.

His confidence is bolstered by the growth of Bitcoin ETFs and the broader acceptance of cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.