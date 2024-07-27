    Peter Schiff Reveals Unexpected Fact About Bitcoin (BTC)

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff reveals that he has looked into Bitcoin in past, just as other 'smart people'
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 12:30
    Peter Schiff Reveals Unexpected Fact About Bitcoin (BTC)
    A surprising fact about Bitcoin was recently disclosed on X by well-known critic Peter Schiff. Even though Schiff has always been skeptical, he emphasized that many smart people "looked into" Bitcoin and some chose not to own it. Over 90% of the nearly 14,000 participants in a recent survey he conducted said they would not sell any of their Bitcoin even if the price fell by 96% and reached as low as $3,000 or even $120.

    Schiff seems to recognize, with a critical undertone, the strong belief and perseverance found within the Bitcoin community as their responses highlight. Schiff is still unequivocally skeptical of Bitcoin.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Many people have carefully studied Bitcoin, including Schiff, and come to the conclusion that it does not live up to their standards or expectations as a profitable investment. The positivity and bullish attitude that are typical among Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors stand in stark contrast to this point of view.

    Bitcoin has proven remarkably resilient in the face of numerous regulatory obstacles and market fluctuations. The current price of Bitcoin, which has recovered from earlier lows, is roughly $68,000. The market's reaction to Bitcoin has been conflicted, while some like Schiff believe it will remain viable in the long run, others view it as a digital goldmine and a hedge against inflation.

    Right now Bitcoin is performing well technically. As the price moves above significant moving averages, the chart shows a bullish trend. Support is coming from the 50-day EMA, and the recent price action points to a possible increase if the current momentum holds.

    Additionally, the RSI is within a healthy range, suggesting that the asset is not overbought. Even with Schiff's critical stance, there is a strong belief in the future of cryptocurrencies as evidenced by the poll results and the state of the Bitcoin market.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

