Peter Schiff Predicts That Ethereum May Flip Bitcoin

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 19:03
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Schiff joins the “flippening” crowd as Bitcoin’s dominance is getting crushed
Peter Schiff Predicts That Ethereum May Flip Bitcoin
Gold bug Peter Schiff is predicting that the market cap of Ethereum may surpass that of Bitcoin in his recent tweet.

Rather than Bitcoin flipping gold it may be Ether that flips Bitcoin.

The ETH/BTC pair has rallied roughly 191 percent since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s market share has now dropped below 44 percent for the first time since July 2018.  

However, ETH is still down 53 percent from its all-time high measured in Bitcoin that was recorded back in June 2017.

Still, Schiff’s prediction doesn’t mean that he has been converted into an Etherean given that he likens both cryptocurrencies to Dogecoin.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

