    Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Crash: The Bear Is Still Young

    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Schiff believes that the Bitcoin price might drop a lot more
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 5:52
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin nemesis Peter Schiff has taken to the X social media network to state that the largest cryptocurrency is already in "bear market territory."

    This comes after the leading cryptocurrency by market cap plunged to $58,456 on June 24, reaching its lowest level since May 2. 

    Last week, Bitcoin was already on shaky ground due to massive outflows recorded by US-based exchange-traded funds and other bearish factors such as macroeconomic uncertainty and a recent selling spree initiated by the German government. 

    On Monday, things took a turn for the worse for Bitcoin bulls after Mt. Gox, the infamous crypto exchange that got hacked in 2014, announced that it would start repayments in July. 

    The exact level of selling pressure remains unclear, but Schiff predicts that the price of the leading cryptocurrency might drop "a lot more" before the Mt. Gox Bitcoin even starts hitting the market. 

    Despite the fact that Bitcoin has now dropped more than 20% from its record high, Schiff believes that the price correction is now over. "The bear is still young," he added. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

