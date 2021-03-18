Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is in Orderly Bull Market

In a recent tweet, prominent trader Peter Brandt says that Bitcoin is "defining" an orderly bull market.



The chartist says that the ongoing run has also been smooth so far with the exception of the March 2020 crash that was triggered by an exogenous “black swan” event.



According to Brandt, the current bull market started on Dec. 15, 2018, when the top cryptocurrency bottomed at $3,128.

Image by @PeterLBrandt