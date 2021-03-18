ENG
Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is in Orderly Bull Market

Thu, 03/18/2021 - 06:52
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt expects Bitcoin to stabilize as the cryptocurrency continues to mature
In a recent tweet, prominent trader Peter Brandt says that Bitcoin is "defining" an orderly bull market.

The chartist says that the ongoing run has also been smooth so far with the exception of the March 2020 crash that was triggered by an exogenous “black swan” event.

According to Brandt, the current bull market started on Dec. 15, 2018, when the top cryptocurrency bottomed at $3,128.

Image by @PeterLBrandt

After recording a sharp drop from its new all-time high of $61,788 earlier this week, Bitcoin went on to pare its losses yesterday after the Fed rejected the idea of hiking interest rates in the near future.

It is worth noting that Brandt expects Bitcoin to continue stabilizing since it’s no longer in its “toddler phase.”

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

