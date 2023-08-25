Pepe (PEPE) Just Got Listed on This Australian Exchange

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 15:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
PepeCoin (PEPE), meme cryptocurrency inspired by Pepe the Frog character, has been listed on GroveX
PepeCoin (PEPE), a meme cryptocurrency inspired by the famous "Pepe the Frog" meme, has secured a listing on GroveX, a leading Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange.

As announced by GroveX on Friday, trading for PEPE will begin on Aug. 28 at 11:00 a.m. AEST. The exchange will open deposits on Aug. 25, and withdrawals will commence simultaneously with trading.

GroveX, established in Australia and known for its secure, user-friendly platform, will offer PEPE in trading pairs PEPE/USDT and PEPE/BUSD.

Launched in April 2023, PEPE is a deflationary meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to capitalize on the viral popularity of meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Despite its meme-based nature, the coin is designed with features meant to attract serious investors.

GroveX is an Australian company with an Australian digital currency trading platform that provides a wide array of services, including spot trading, futures trading and margin trading across multiple digital currencies. The listing of PEPE aligns with GroveX's mission to offer diverse trading opportunities.

However, the listing comes at a time of significant market volatility for PepeCoin. As reported by U.Today, the token's price collapsed earlier today, losing more than a fifth of its value, according to data from CoinGecko, due to developers offloading their tokens en masse.

