Bitcoin Steals Spotlight on German Quiz Show

Bitcoin recently found its way into mainstream German entertainment, capturing the spotlight on the popular quiz show "Gefragt – Gejagt," which airs on ARD, a German public-service broadcaster.

The show, a staple for trivia enthusiasts, features four contestants who go head-to-head with a "super-brain" known as the hunter, who is a proven quiz professional from the German quiz national team, including the Quizmeister.

Recently, the contestants faced a question about Bitcoin's maximum supply cap. The question offered three options: 21 million, 35 billion or 69 trillion. One contestant guessed that Bitcoin has a maximum supply of 69 trillion coins, only to be corrected that the actual cap is 21 million. The revelation prompted surprised reactions, with one contestant saying, "Oooh, so little?"

For Bitcoin advocates, the moment was a minor yet significant milestone in promoting a broader public understanding of the cryptocurrency's underlying mechanics.

Bitcoin's scarcity — its maximum supply is capped at 21 million coins to curb inflation — has long been a selling point among proponents, who argue it could serve as "digital gold." The dialogue on a mainstream platform like "Gefragt – Gejagt" can bring such technical concepts closer to the public, potentially fueling interest and investment in the digital currency.

At the same time, the incorrect guess of 69 trillion coins indicates that there is still a major gap in mainstream knowledge of some Bitcoin basics.

Bitcoin's brief but conspicuous appearance on German television provides a snapshot of the cryptocurrency's gradual integration into popular culture and conversation.