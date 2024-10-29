1.2 Trillion PEPE on Move as Price Rebounds

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader crypto market is on the edge, buoyed by the return of Bitcoin (BTC) to the $71,000 mark for the first time in more than five months. This boost has helped trigger a massive rally for meme coins like PEPE, with whale embrace fueling a rally in a complementary manner.

PEPE whale and price action

As the price of PEPE recovers from its weekly lows, so does the whale action grow. Per data from Whale Alert, one single whale shifted 1,279,959,528,068 PEPE on Oct. 28. This total PEPE was worth approximately $11,510,036.

This single whale boost has sparked some projections on the market. While the funds were moved to a Binance address indicating a sell-off, it also proves that activities are beginning to pick up among PEPE whales that can determine the next trends.

As of writing time, the price of PEPE was trading for $0.00000966, up by 8.49% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. At this level, the token can erase one zero to retest the resistance level at $0.00001. If this seemingly bearish 1.2 trillion transfer to Binance ends up being liquidated and others follow, it might force a change in the trend for the meme coin.

However, the market's collective hype might help PEPE negate any sell-off scares from either whales or retail holders.

Meme coin breakout

At the current level, many meme coins are in blowout mode. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up by 10.89% to $0.0000189 with a push to erase one zero. Dogecoin and WIF are also up by 14.52% and 9.60%, respectively, to $0.1664 and $2.644.

While only a few meme coins like SHIB are implementing regular updates, this bullish recovery has leveled the playing field for all meme coins across the board.