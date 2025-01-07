Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    PEPE Second Worst Performer in Top 100 This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    PEPE is almost only top-league crypto that completed first week of 2025 in red
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 16:34
    A
    A
    A
    PEPE Second Worst Performer in Top 100 This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Pepe (PEPE), the first-ever frog coin and one of the most popular community meme cryptocurrencies, becomes the second worst performer of this week. By contrast, cryptocurrencies associated with artificial intelligence (AI) agents logged a splendid start of 2025.

    PEPE closes first 2025 week in red: Worst start of year

    Pepe (PEPE), a top meme cryptocurrency, lost 4% of its price in the last seven days. After having $360 million of its market cap erased, it is on the verge of leaving the top 25 of cryptos by market cap. The PEPE price is close to sinking below $0.00002, which is a crucial level in the USDT pair.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Besides stablecoins, only two cryptocurrencies are closing the first week of 2025 in red: Pepe (PEPE) and Hyperliquid (HYPE). In the last 24 hours, Pepe (PEPE) lost 3.5% of its capitalization.

    HOT Stories
    8,184,600,000,000 Shiba Inu Exit Top Singapore Exchange, What's Happening?
    Ripple's RLUSD Now Relies on Chainlink Price Feeds
    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    $2 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: Open Interest Skyrockets

    The entire segment of meme coins is sending mixed messages to the community. In the last 24 hours, over $25 million in contracts on main meme coins were liquidated; DOGE/USDT, PNUT/USDT, WIF/USDT, PEPE/USDT and AI16Z/USDT traders being hit the worst.

    Advertisement

    In CoinGecko's ranking of 200 largest cryptocurrencies, there are 24 meme coins today. Only one of them, Akuma Inu (AKUMA) demonstrated positive dynamics in the last 24 hours.

    All major meme coins are losing value, while SPX, POPCAT, WIF, MOG see double-digit losses.

    AI agents stealing spotlight from meme coins

    The benchmark of the crypto market is down by 4.6% as Bitcoin (BTC) fails to stay above $100,000. For the fifth time in its history, the orange coin is brutally rejected by bears here.

    The only segment that performs incredibly well these days includes AI agent-associated cryptocurrencies. These are cryptos somehow attributed to artificial intelligence (AI) agents, primitive isolated software programs based on AI and ML.

    AI16Z, ELIZA and ZEREBRO are examples of these coins.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 16:20
    8,184,600,000,000 Shiba Inu Exit Top Singapore Exchange, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 16:12
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Second Worst Performer in Top 100 This Week
    8,184,600,000,000 Shiba Inu Exit Top Singapore Exchange, What's Happening?
    Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Beats BlackRock by Daily Inflows: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD