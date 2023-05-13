PEPE Euphoria on Fire, Top Exchange Airdrops 1 Billion Tokens

Sat, 05/13/2023 - 17:29
Vladislav Sopov
Gemini, one of most popular global cryptocurrency exchanges, launches unprecedented PEPE giveaway
PEPE Euphoria on Fire, Top Exchange Airdrops 1 Billion Tokens
Novel cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE), the most overhyped token of the 2023 meme coins euphoria, was sensationally listed by major centralized exchanges. Now one of them decided to yet again ride the hype around the red-hot frog coin.

Gemini announces 1 billion PEPE giveaway campaign, here's who is eligible

According to an official statement shared by the Gemini exchange team, its PEPE airdrop campaign kicks off. Everyone can join and become eligible for the lottery.

Participants of the campaign are even not required to buy PEPE or other tokens on the Gemini exchange. In order to be eligible for the distribution, the exchange user should retweet the announcement, create and confirm a verified account on Gemini and deposit some money to it.

Potential users can apply before May 14, 2023, 11:59 p.m. ET. One lucky winner will be announced on May 15. They will get the entire prize fund of 1 billion PEPE.

As PEPE is now changing hands at $0.000001922 on major spot trading platforms, the prize equals $1,922.

By printing time, over 4,200 Gemini users already took part in the lottery campaign.

Pepe (PEPE) is back to surging, here's why

As covered by U.Today previously, Gemini was among the first top-tier exchanges to list PEPE. Upon the listing announcement that took place May 9, Gemini became the largest corporate holder of PEPE.

One week ago, the token was also listed by Binance, the largest crypto exchange, together with Floki Inu (FLOKI), another meme cryptocurrency. Both were added to the so-called "Innovation Zone," a module for novel and experimental cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, after a short pullback, Pepe (PEPE) started rocketing again. Triggered by Elon Musk's tweet about the meme coin, PEPE added over 60% in the last 24 hours.

