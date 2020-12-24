ENG
RU

PayPal Drops Rumored BitGo Deal

News
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 06:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BitGo is not profitable in spite of Bitcoin’s bull run
PayPal Drops Rumored BitGo Deal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

PayPal’s rumored deal with BitGo is not happening, according to a recent Fortune article that refers to several anonymous sources.    

The payments giant — whose market cap is currently sitting at $280 billion — will now pursue other acquisition targets instead. It declined to comment on the failed deal.  

Garlinghouse
Image by businessinsider.com

Both parties remain mum about the deal   

Right after PayPal officially announced its cryptocurrency service, Bloomberg reported that the payments giant was in talks to acquire BitGo, a digital trust company that was founded in a distant 2013. The news was inevitably picked up by plenty of media outlets.             

At that point, the deal wasn’t finalized, and it now appears that the negotiations have fallen apart. 

In an interview with Fortune, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe didn’t confirm that the acquisition was on the table, but he did mention that they are having plenty of such conversations with other companies. 

He also mentioned that his company wouldn’t be content with a “small exit.”

Related BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public
Related
BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

A path to profitability

BitGo currently manages more than $16 billion worth of cryptocurrencies. 

While Belshe notes that the company has benefited from the ongoing Bitcoin bull run, it is failing to turn a profit. It is currently focused on growth rather than profitability.   

Since its inception, BitGo has had five funding round, raising a total of $69.5 million. Its investors include Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCC) and Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital. 

#PayPal News#Cryptocurrency Custody
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Brian Armstrong Warns Coinbase Users to Beware at This Particular Time
News
12/17/2020 - 12:25

Brian Armstrong Warns Coinbase Users to Beware at This Particular Time

Yuri Molchan
article image Paul Krugman Renews His Criticism of Bitcoin as Cryptocurrency Reaches New Highs
News
12/18/2020 - 15:53

Paul Krugman Renews His Criticism of Bitcoin as Cryptocurrency Reaches New Highs

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ledger Wallet Data Leakage Victim Gets Blackmailed Over Their Crypto Holdings: Reddit
News
12/21/2020 - 12:53

Ledger Wallet Data Leakage Victim Gets Blackmailed Over Their Crypto Holdings: Reddit

Yuri Molchan