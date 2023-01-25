Owner of Bithumb Slapped with Arrest Warrant Request

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Yet another twist in never-ending Bithumb drama
Owner of Bithumb Slapped with Arrest Warrant Request
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by Yonhap Infomax, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office has requested an arrest warrant for Kang Jong-Hyeon, the "secret chairman" of South Korean crypto giant Bithumb.

Kang and two other executives were recently slapped with multiple charges that include embezzlement.

The disgraced executive allegedly used convertible bonds in order to artificially prop up the shares of the exchange's affiliate companies.

In October, South Korean prosecutors asked for an eight-year jail sentence for Lee Jung-hoon, the de facto owner of the leading South Korean exchange. South Korean prosecutors indicted the former chairman of Bithumb Holdings in July 2021 after allegedly committing large-scale fraud.

Related
El Salvador Wins Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet, Critics Fail, Here's What Happened
He negotiated an acquisition deal with cosmetic surgery company BK Group and accepted an upfront $70 million "contract fee" to list a so-called Bithumb Coin (BXA) token, with proceeds from its sale going toward the acquisition. However, such a listing never happened.

In January, however, the former Bithumb chairman was acquitted of fraud charges.

Lee's acquittal came shortly after Park Mo, vice president of major Bithumb shareholder Vidente, tragically passed away while being investigated for embezzlement and stock manipulation. As reported by U.Today, Park committed suicide by jumping out of a window.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed
01/25/2023 - 15:32
Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 25
01/25/2023 - 15:15
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/25/2023 - 15:00
This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina