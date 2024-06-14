Advertisement
AD

    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Whale Alert reported two major Solana transfers involving over 2.5 million SOL
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 11:19
    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a notable series of whale transactions today, more than $372 million worth of Solana (SOL) has changed hands, according to Whale Alert, a leading blockchain transaction tracker. The substantial whale movements come at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bearish phase with no signs of momentum.

    Advertisement

    Whale Alert reported that 1,000,000 SOL, valued at approximately $147.85 million, had been transferred from an unknown wallet to a new, unidentified crypto wallet. Shortly after, they reported another transaction involving 1,519,488 SOL, valued at around $224.64 million, transferred between unknown crypto wallets.

    Solana's struggles and market sentiment

    These transfers are happening amid a challenging period for Solana and the broader cryptocurrency market. Currently, SOL is trading at $147.73, reflecting a 1.95% decrease over the past 24 hours. Additionally, Solana's trading volume has plummeted by 29.41% during the same time frame, indicating a reduction in market activity and investor interest.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Reversal, Solana (SOL) Hanging From Edge, Ethereum (ETH ) Lost $3,500

    The significant whale movements coincide with Solana's struggles to regain momentum. The bearish sentiment dominating the crypto market has affected various digital assets, with Solana no exception. The decline in trading volume suggests a cautious approach from traders and investors, possibly in response to market volatility and broader economic concerns.

    While the exact motives behind these large transfers remain unclear, such significant movements often trigger speculation within the crypto community. Large transactions can indicate various scenarios, including institutional investors repositioning their assets, internal wallet restructures by large holders or preparatory moves for strategic investments or sales.

    Overall, the transfer of over $372 million worth of Solana highlights the ongoing activity within the market despite a bearish trend. As SOL continues to navigate through these turbulent times, market participants will closely monitor further developments and whale movements for potential insights into future market directions.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Jun 14, 2024 - 11:13
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 298,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jun 14, 2024 - 11:13
    298,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    related image XRP Gets Flipped by TON
    Jun 14, 2024 - 11:13
    XRP Gets Flipped by TON
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Get Ready for the iGaming and TECH Summer Run-Off on Strava
    FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance
    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    298,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD