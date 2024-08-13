Orderly Network Announces Winner of WSOT Crypto Championship

Orderly Network, a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading, has announced the winner of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) X Crypto Championships, the X user who goes by the nickname @lBattleRhino.

The tournament was a four-week competition that began on July 15.

The contest featured 12 elite traders, each starting with $10,000 in collateral, and was hosted by DEXes like WOOFi Pro and IBX.

Based on a points system similar to Formula 1, the master traders competed across four one-week long ranking sessions, receiving points for each session based on their position on the leaderboard.

Despite turbulent market conditions, @lBattleRhino emerged victorious, securing a $100,000 USDC prize. Runners-up @gametheorizing and @satsdart earned $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

"Competitions are always fun and involve a lot of game theory - the trading competition has not been just about trading well but also trying to consider opponents’ trades and staying ahead of them, which is even more strategic,” Alexander, the Founder/CEO of Selini Capital, said.

The competition, based on a points system, highlighted top trading talent and reinforced Orderly Network's role in DeFi's future.