    Orderly Network Announces Winner of WSOT Crypto Championship

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    X user takes home $100,000 USDC prize
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 17:53
    Orderly Network Announces Winner of WSOT Crypto Championship
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Orderly Network, a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading, has announced the winner of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) X Crypto Championships, the X user who goes by the nickname @lBattleRhino.

    The tournament was a four-week competition that began on July 15.

    The contest featured 12 elite traders, each starting with $10,000 in collateral, and was hosted by DEXes like WOOFi Pro and IBX.

    Based on a points system similar to Formula 1, the master traders competed across four one-week long ranking sessions, receiving points for each session based on their position on the leaderboard.

    Despite turbulent market conditions, @lBattleRhino emerged victorious, securing a $100,000 USDC prize. Runners-up @gametheorizing and @satsdart earned $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

    "Competitions are always fun and involve a lot of game theory - the trading competition has not been just about trading well but also trying to consider opponents’ trades and staying ahead of them, which is even more strategic,” Alexander, the Founder/CEO of Selini Capital, said.

    The competition, based on a points system, highlighted top trading talent and reinforced Orderly Network's role in DeFi's future.

    According to Dune Analytics, Orderly Network has already earned over $8 million in net fees, excluding the share generated by builders operating on the protocol.

    #Web 3.0
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

