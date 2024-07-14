Advertisement
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Price of XRP skyrocketed substantially, following unexpected increase in trading volume
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 12:10
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP had a substantial price surge in the past 48 hours, which was one of the least expected recoveries out there. Apart from the price increase, we are seeing a substantial volume surge.

    The price of XRP has surged to $0.52 in the last two days. The 50 EMA at $0.48, the 100 EMA at $0.50 and the 200 EMA at $0.52 are just a few of the significant resistance levels that XRP has crossed above thanks to this spectacular rally. The market is showing strong bullish momentum when it is able to break through these important barriers.

    A discernible rise in trading volume coincides with the price surge. The bullish sentiment is supported by the daily chart, which displays a notable increase in volume. This spike in activity suggests that traders and investors are more interested in and involved in the market, which is helping to drive prices higher. Furthermore, on-chain data offers more understanding of XRP's recent performance.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Transactions on XRP have jumped to 2.55 million in the last 24 hours, which is a substantial increase over prior levels, according to Messari. Furthermore, the number of transaction transfers has increased to 1.47 million, a sign of increased activity and usage on the XRP network. According to these metrics, XRP is becoming more widely used and adopted, which probably contributed to the recent price spike.

    With XRP's relative strength index (RSI) at 66 right now, it appears that the asset is getting close to overbought territory. It is important to exercise caution, because this could indicate a short-term pullback even though it shows strong buying pressure. But XRP might continue to rise if the bullish momentum holds.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

