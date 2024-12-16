Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Solana price marked all-time high of $263 in past month
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 12:55
    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent analysis, crypto analyst Henrik Zeberg shared his optimistic outlook on Solana (SOL), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    According to Zeberg, Solana remains in consolidation after reaching new all-time highs last month. This phase is normal around major market tops as the asset gathers momentum for its next upward move.

    Zeberg indicated that this consolidation is a healthy and necessary process for Solana. It allows the cryptocurrency to build the strength needed to push higher. He believes that this period of consolidation is a precursor to Solana continuing its upward trajectory.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates
    Bitcoin Hits $106K for the First Time as Total Crypto Market Cap Approaches $4 Trillion

    Related
    Solana Completes Golden Cross, But SOL Price Takes Dip
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 14:19
    Solana Completes Golden Cross, But SOL Price Takes Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    "Solana is still consolidating after breaking ATHs. This is normal around major tops as it needs to gather force to move higher," Zeberg stated. 

    "We should soon see SOL continuing higher toward new ATHs — reaching its final target in a not-too-distant future," Zeberg added, expressing optimism in Solana's potential to soar higher.

    Solana breakout? What analysts and on-chain data suggest

    At the time of writing, SOL was up 0.35% in the last 24 hours to $219. Solana's price reached its current all-time high of $263 on Nov. 23 and is currently down nearly 17% from this peak.

    In a tweet last week, the cofounders of Glassnode who go by "Negentropic" on X suggested that SOL might be eyeing a breakout. SOL hit the marked zone and rebounded toward $230. "Negentropic" predicts that if the SOL price surpasses $235 on a daily time frame, it could break the price compression and aim for the previous high of $264.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Might Drop to $90, per This Market Prediction
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 15:11
    Solana (SOL) Might Drop to $90, per This Market Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meanwhile, key signals such as the Daily RSI remain neutral, implying that the SOL price might still be far from overbought territory, which is favorable for a move higher. If SOL takes off, Negentropic suggests that JUP and WIF could gain traction.

    Glassnode, in a recent tweet, indicated that Solana investors are hodling firm, expecting higher prices. Long-term holders’ share of wealth locked in the network is increasing. The 6-12 month cohort now holds 27% of the supply, showing conviction from 2024 rally buyers.

    Meanwhile, the 1-2 year cohort has steadily declined, from 48% in June to just below 5%. These were earlier bull run investors who profited heavily during this year's surge. This implies that, for now, those who wished to sell SOL have likely sold.

    #Henrik Zeberg #Solana News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 12:37
    XRP to Be Reborn? Crucial Test Might Happen in 24 Hours
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 12:05
    20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Six-Coin Earnings + Zero-Fee Bonus! LTC Miners, Don’t Miss the Chance to Unlock the First-Month Special Offer for LKY/PEP/JKC!
    SPLRG: Tokenizing Luxury for a New Digital Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    XRP to Be Reborn? Crucial Test Might Happen in 24 Hours
    20,035,968 SHIB Torched in 24 Hours – What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD