NVIDIA Earnings Report Could Spur Crypto AI Tokens - Here Is How To Maximize Profit Potential With Margex Copy Trading

NVIDIA, the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence production, released its fiscal first-quarter reports. It recorded staggering sales of over $26 billion over the past three months, ending the month of April with a whopping profit of $14.9 billion. This raised its profit margin to over 600% and generated an increase in revenue of 200% compared to the previous year.

NVIDIA’s report came at a time when the stock market is experiencing great momentum, with the price of NVIDIA trading over $1,000 hitting a new all-time high. Much of NVIDIA’s success has been attributed to high demand and interest in AI; NVIDIA witnessed a straight quarter growth of 200%, signalling a boom in the AI sector.

In the past few months, NVIDIA has seen sales of its chips and graphic processing units (GPU) hit new highs, attracting competition from big tech companies and new AI startups looking to enter the AI market and make more powerful models.

NVIDIA’s impressive report is expected to have a positive impact on top cryptocurrency tokens related to AI and Big data. Previous price data suggests a correlation leading to massive price rallies for many AI and big data crypto projects, and this would not be an exception.

NVIDIA's report signals AI boom and a big narrative in the crypto bullrun

NVIDIA’s rising stock has attracted many cryptocurrency enthusiasts who believe it could provide a clear direction to artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of AI crypto tokens. The trend for NVIDIA stocks is closely correlated with the trend for AI crypto tokens, as these tokens tend to rally behind NVIDIA.

According to the data from Santiment , an Intelligence on-chain data platform on its X account, it provided a precise performance of AI tokens and big data projects rallying with NVIDIA's stock after such an outstanding first-quarter report beyond many analysts' expectations.

NVIDIA's monstrous surge from its reports shows that AI tokens are also surging, with many AI tokens up over 500% during the past months. This price rally has stemmed from a renewed euphoria around the AI market and the potential it possesses ahead of the crypto bullrun.

AI tokens such as Render token (RNDR) and Fetch.ai (FET) have gained much momentum following recent price gains in NVIDIA stocks, which show a close correlation with the top-traded crypto AI tokens.

With the current bullrun focusing on AI tokens after witnessing many price rallies in the past few months, many retailers and analysts are creating awareness regarding a shift in market sentiments. Many traders and users have traded more AI tokens, recording greater success compared to other tokens.

