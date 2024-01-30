Novel Multi-Sig Solution Signet Kicks off Private Beta

Advertisement

Preparing for a new release, Talisman's Signet has scored an array of collaborations with Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem heavyweight, including the likes of Aleph Zero Foundation, Parity Technologies, Polkadot Blockchain Academy, OnFinality and Avail.

Signet solution goes live in private beta

Signet, a novel product in the segment of enterprise workflow management and multi-signature solutions for the B2B sphere, has announced the launch of its Private Beta program. The solution supports instruments in a self-hosted model, enabling enterprise users to own their own data.

Image by Talisman

The platform’s development was supported by ecosystem grants from Web3 Foundation and the Aleph Zero Foundation, as well as by direct funding from the Polkadot Treasury. The Signet solution is tailored to entities within the Polkadot ecosystem and beyond.

William Chen, Signet Lead, highlights that the release of Signet in private beta is a major accomplishment for his product and for the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem as a whole:

The whole team is overjoyed to bring Signet to market. The Web3 world must adapt to the complex needs of modern on-chain organizations, and this solution, which can be thought of as an operating system for blockchain financial operations, does just that. Signet improves organization workflow and enables signers to execute Multisig transactions more efficiently than ever.

The launch is expected to be of interest to figures involved in the Polkadot ecosystem, particularly on-chain enterprises, large institutions and those already familiar with the Talisman project.

From day one, Signet is integrated with Talisman Wallet

The new protocol is recognized by Polkadot's (DOT) core entity Parity Technologies. Erin Grasmick, Technical Lead of Infrastructure and Data at Parity Technologies, stresses that the product has a unique design and vision:

Signet is a fantastic addition to the Polkadot ecosystem and fills a much-needed gap in the multisig space. The talent behind the beloved UX and design of the Talisman wallet have applied their years of experience to streamlining multisig signing - and the result is a product that has all the usability we’ve come to expect from this team.

From the very beginning of its operations, Signet will be seamlessly integrated with Talisman, a multipurpose noncustodial wallet for Polkadot (DOT).

Aside from workflow process management, Signet is a platform deeply committed to data privacy and boasts several built-in features to support the Aleph Zero ecosystem – a scalable layer-1 blockchain with privacy-enhancing features – which are adaptable for use with multiple other networks.

These include smart contract interaction with the Substrate contracts pallet and AZERO.ID resolution, enhancing the platform’s versatility and appeal.