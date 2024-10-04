Advertisement
    'Not Me': Another Satoshi Nakamoto Associate Denies Being Bitcoin Creator

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    What's HBO hiding in 'Money Electric?' Mystery deepens as top suspect ends speculation
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 13:57
    'Not Me': Another Satoshi Nakamoto Associate Denies Being Bitcoin Creator
    The last 12 hours have been absolutely wild in the crypto space, as major U.S. television network HBO announced the imminent launch of a new series, "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Story." However, the cause of the hype was not the program itself, but the claim that the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto - the pseudonymous figure who created Bitcoin and developed its white paper back in 2008 - will finally be revealed. 

    As you might expect, such an ambitious approach to one of the best-kept secrets of our century caused a stir in the market, and everyone's head was turned toward Oct. 8 as the release date. 

    Of course, amid all the anticipation, rumors and speculation about who Satoshi really is have begun to spread, and old theories have resurfaced. 

    "Not me"

    One of these theories states that the creator of Bitcoin is Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and one of the few people mentioned in the white paper of the main cryptocurrency. In fact, Back is known for his contributions to cryptography and the Bitcoin mining process, especially as the inventor of Hashcash.

    Back, who is active on social media, addressed the resurfaced speculations with just two words "not me," strongly denying any shadow of being Satoshi Nakamoto. At the same time, the British cryptographer is known to be taking part in the upcoming series.

    Among other highly discussed options of the identity of the Bitcoin creator was James A. Donald, an anonymous Canadian cypherpunk, who was one of the first critics of Bitcoin, and Len Sassaman, American technology specialist and cryptographer.

