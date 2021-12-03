Nobody Knows Who Operated This Illegal Crypto Mining Farm in Ukraine

News
Fri, 12/03/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The operators of an underground mining farm in the Kyiv region are yet to be caught
Nobody Knows Who Operated This Illegal Crypto Mining Farm in Ukraine
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ukrainian law enforcement has uncovered an illegal mining farm located in the Kyiv region that has stolen an estimated 3.5 million hryvnias (roughly $128,000), according to a statement issued by the prosecutor's office.

While the equipment has been confiscated, authorities have not managed to find out who was responsible for setting up the operation.

a mining farm
Image by kobl.gp.gov.ua/ua

The owners of the seized Bitcoin mining machines are facing eight years behind bars.

In order to remain undetected and reduce the level of electricity consumption, whoever operated the facility connected it directly to one of the local electrical substations.

Related
Asia's Richest Man Is Bullish on Blockchain
Their actions could have caused electricity shortages in residential buildings and factories, the prosecutor's office says.

In July, the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered what was initially thought to be the country's biggest underground mining farm that was chockful of PlayStation 4 consoles. However, it later turned out that the PS4s were actually being used as a FIFA bot farm.

In May, U.K. police discovered a cannabis factory instead of what appeared to be a crypto mining facility.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra (LUNA) Pushes Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10
12/03/2021 - 18:11
Terra (LUNA) Pushes Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Nobody Knows Who Operated This Illegal Crypto Mining Farm in Ukraine
12/03/2021 - 16:01
Nobody Knows Who Operated This Illegal Crypto Mining Farm in Ukraine
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, SHIB, SOL, LUNA and AVAX Price Analysis for December 3
12/03/2021 - 15:52
BTC, SHIB, SOL, LUNA and AVAX Price Analysis for December 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk