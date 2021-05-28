U.K. Police Uncover Massive Illegal Mining Farm Instead of Cannabis Factory

Fri, 05/28/2021 - 13:27
Alex Dovbnya
Police officers were looking for a cannabis factory but ended up seizing 100 ASICs
A huge illegal cryptocurrency mining farm has been accidentally uncovered in England's West Midlands region.

It was stealing electricity from the National Grid to mine Bitcoin with over 100 Antminer S9s, which have now been seized, according to police sergeant Jennifer Griffin:

We've seized the equipment and will be looking into permanently seizing it under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The officers forcibly entered the premises after being tipped off about a cannabis farm.

They sent a drone to the building to discover that it was emitting plenty of heat. Together with visible ventilation ducts, these were telltale signs of a cannabis cultivation set-up, but it ended up being an illegal mining operation.

10,000 ASICs Disappear from Bitmain's Mining Farm

No arrests have been made

Since no one was on the premises during the bust, no arrests have been made at press time. But Griffin says they will keep making inquiries:

We've seized the equipment and will be looking into permanently seizing it under the Proceeds of Crime Act. No one was at the unit at the time of the warrant and no arrests have been made—but we'll be making inquiries with the unit's owner.

As reported by U.Today, a similar illegal mining farm was uncovered in the small Bulgarian village of Herakovo in December.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

