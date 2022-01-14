Nitro League to Launch NFT Marketplace and Virtual Garage in March 2022

Following its successful token sale, Nitro League play-to-earn platform is getting closer to the release of NFT drops and marketplace

Nitro League, one of the most advanced blockchain-based car racing simulators, shares the details of its NFT drops and Virtual Garage release.

Nitro League releases its non-fungible tokens in March

According to the press release shared by the team of Nitro League decentralized racing strategy, it has announced the upcoming launch of its own marketplace for NFTs.

⚡️#NitroLeague garage is a very high-tech laboratory-type personal futuristic space. It has robotic machinery & digital controls all over.



🏎 Garage will feature mini-games, car upgrades, store, social activities, notifications, asset showcase, & more.



January 13, 2022

In this marketplace, in-game assets such as engines, boosters, decals, tires, paint jobs, brakes, headlights, hoods and taillights are offered for sale. Players can customize the performance and look of their cars.

Besides an NFT trading platform, Nitro League launches a virtual garage as a place for GameFi enthusiasts to spend their time looking for high-performance racing-themed gaming equipment. Nitro League enthusiasts can take part in mini games and interact with their peers in this garage.

Both modules (NFT store and virtual garage) will be released in March 2022. Single-track gameplay will also be deployed and activated in the same release.

On the intersection between e-sports and crypto: What is Nitroverse?

The latest advancements mark massive milestones on Nitro League's road to global adoption and building Nitroverse, a unique concept that merges the features of Metaverses and GameFi segments.

In Nitroverse, players can earn tokens for competing in tournaments and challenges. Tokens are distributed based on performance and skills demonstrated by this or that player.

Last but not least, Nitro League scored a number of partnerships with GameFi heavyweights Terra Virtua and DAFI Protocol. Both partnerships include joint promotional activities and development collaborations.