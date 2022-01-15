Nike-Owned NFT Studio to Release Self-Updating Clones in 2022: Details

RTFKT, a top-notch NFT studio, made headlines by its M&A deal with iconic sportswear manufacturer Nike. Here's what they have prepared for 2022

Seasoned photographer and digital artist Nathan Head shares a sneak peek of some releases RTFKT studio is working on to unveil in 2022. Some of them look really eccentric.

Updated digital clones, native marketplace: RTFKT in 2022

Mr. Head has taken to Twitter to display the most exciting releases scheduled for 2022 by RTFKT studio. Its artists are well known for the CloneX collection created in partnership with artist Takashi Murakami.

Why am I so bullish on @RTFKTstudios CLONE X you ask? pic.twitter.com/h1EUjySZiB — 🏝nathanhead.eth🏝 (@NathanHeadPhoto) January 14, 2022

First, the studio is going to implement "updated" digital avatars for various metaverses. They will go live as "3D clones," i.e., models with updated parameters that can be downloaded in various formats.

Then, in 2022, the studio is going to host a "Forging Event" to unveil its collection of physical items. Previously, RTFKT created a collection of virtual sneakers that were released for $3,000, $5,000 and $10,000 per pair.

Last but not least, the RTFKT team is getting ready to launch its own marketplace for digital collectibles. On this platform, NFT enthusiasts will be able to customize their clones, purchase goods for them and interact with their peers.

RTFKT mania nowhere near ending

RTFKT marketplace for digital goods will act as a peer-to-peer bazaar for digital equipment designed to inject new life into the next generation of clones.

By press time, CloneX Mintvial collection by RTFKT is available on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea. The only item that can be purchased is listed with a minimum bid price of about $36,000.

RTFKT studio was purchased by Nike on Dec. 14, 2021; the exact terms of the acquisition are kept secret. In May, the studio secured $8 million in seed funding.

Legendary VC heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz led the round and RTFKT valuation rocketed to $33.3 million.