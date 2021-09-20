NFTs Gain More Traction in Movie Industry with "Lockdown" Thriller

It's hard to come up with a more fitting distribution model for a pandemic-themed thriller than a non-fungible token

“Lockdown,” a new thriller inspired by the pandemic, will be released as a non-fungible token before it makes its debut in theaters, Variety reports.



The project has some notable cast members, including “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” star Xander Berkeley.



According to director Bizhan Tong, it will focus on innovative tech:

“Lockdown” is a commentary on the events of 2020 including our increased reliance on technology and the innovative ways in which it can be used.

The production of the movie was jointly sponsored by AMM Global, a subsidiary of major Hong Kong-based broadcaster ATV, British production company Phoenix Waters Productions and investment management firm YG Capital.

Collectible movies emerged as one of the most exciting use cases for NFTs. Some believe that the new technology will be able to add a modern touch to the market of DVD collectors that was made almost obsolete by the rapid proliferation of streaming.



Earlier this month, a thriller starring two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins also made a debut as an NFT.