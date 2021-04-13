Film Director Behind "Cop Out" and "Tusk" Auctioning His New Movie as NFT

Non-fungible tokens are now permeating the movie industry.



Kevin Smith, a famous American filmmaker and comic book writer, is releasing his upcoming comedy horror anthology movie, “Killroy Was Here,” as an NFT on the newly launched Jay And Silent Bob's Crypto Studio marketplace, Deadline reports.



The film—which is based on the graffiti with a bald long-nosed man that was popularized throughout World War II—was originally slated for a theatrical release in 2020, but then it was postponed to 2021.



Now that it’s being auctioned as an NFT, whoever buys “Killroy Was Here” will end up owning the rights to its distribution. The owner may also keep this movie to himself or herself as an exclusive purchase, according to Smith:

We’re not trying to raise financing by selling NFT’s for a Killroy movie; the completed Killroy movie IS the NFT. And If this works, we suddenly have a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories.

The first NFT drop will also feature a platinum token that will allow its bearer to appear as a cameo in “Clerk III.”

The first movies released as NFTs

Smith—who’s known for such movies as “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Cop Out,” and “Tusk”—is the first big name in the industry to start selling his works as an NFT. However, “Killroy Was Here” won’t make history.



Last month, independent movie Lotawana directed by Trevor Hawkins became the very first movie to be auctioned as an NFT.



An Oscar-nominated documentary about French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann was also put on sale as a digital token in March.