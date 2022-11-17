New York Mayor Believes Crypto Presents “Incredible Opportunity” Despite Current Crisis

Eric Adams remains optimistic about cryptocurrencies in spite of the recent crash that was caused by the FTX exchange

According to a Thursday report , New York Mayor Eric Adams still keeps faith in cryptocurrencies in spite of the ongoing market turmoil.

Adams is convinced that cryptocurrencies present “an incredible opportunity” for the Big Apple.

Those who claim that the recent impede crypto’s long-term growth are “shortsighted,” according to the 62-year-old politician.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are currently in the middle of a major crisis after the FTX exchange went belly-up.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $16,712 after declining 75.88% from its record peak that was achieved a year ago.