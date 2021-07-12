Polygon Partners with Community Gaming to Facilitate E-Sports Adoption on Blockchain

Polygon (former Matic Network) onboards Community Gaming e-sports platform, increasing its bet on decentralized gaming

Community Gaming, a "one-stop" platform for the e-sports industry, has entered a long-term partnership with Polygon (MATIC), a Layer 2 scalability solution for Ethereum (ETH).

Polygon (MATIC) expands to blockchain-based e-sports with Community Gaming

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Polygon Network (MATIC) announced a partnership with Community Gaming, a platform for e-sports infrastructure.

Image via Polygon

With this collaboration, new tournaments powered by Community Gaming will be seamlessly deployed to the Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts environment.

Gods Unchained tournament and Axie Infinity tournament will be the first notable e-sports events to be deployed on Polygon (MATIC) by the Community Gaming team.

The distribution of rewards between successful players will be among the first use cases for Polygon and Community Gaming's collaboration. Ethereum-, MATIC-, and USDC-denominated prizes will be sent to winners in under three seconds with an average transaction fee of 0.0012 MATIC (ca $0.001).

First Polygon-based tournament is announced: Introducing Skyweaver Summer Series

To celebrate the start of a crucial collaboration, the two teams will cohost a $2,500 Skyweaver tournament in mid-August. It will include NFT-powered card games, and the tournament will be streamed on Twitch.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and COO of Polygon, stressed the importance of lightning-fast and inexpensive transactions for the entire segment of decentralized e-gaming:

By integrating with Community Gaming we continue to bridge the gap between decentralized technologies and the competitive gaming community with fast and cheap payments combined with secure and trustless on-chain transactions.

Earlier this month, Community Gaming raised $2.3 million dollars from top-notch VCs including CoinFund, Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs and Multicoin Capital.