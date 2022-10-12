New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 18:51
Alex Dovbnya
Kraken has added the listing of USDT pairs for a slew of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has added Tether (USDT) trading pairs for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Monero (XMR), Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), Avalanche (AVAX), and a bunch of other tokens, according to a Friday announcement. 

One of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms added support for the most popular U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin back in March 2017. In early January 2020, the exchange also announced the listing of the USD Coin (USDC) coin. 

In April 2017, Kraken launched support for Ether-USD margin trading.

In June 2020, it started supporting USDT on the Ethereum blockchain.       

In early June, Kraken launched margin trading for eight stablecoin pairs, including USDT/GBP and USDT/CAD.    

Yet another SHIB pair  

As reported by U.Today, Kraken announced its plan to list the SHIB token back in November 2021. After weeks of delays, the token ended up being listed on the exchange at the end of the month. Kraken users were initially able to trade the token against the U.S. dollar and the euro.    

As of today, Kraken's SHIB/USD is the ninth most-traded pair by total trading volume, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. Its volume topped $400,000 over the past 24 hours, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the SHIB/USD pair on Coinbase, which recorded $12.4 million. Binance's SHIB/USDT pair is in the lead with $16.9 million.      

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

