Bitcoin (BTC) Emoji Introduced by Twitter – Another Major Public Acknowledgement?

On February 2, Saturday, Twitter has introduced a Bitcoin emoji. The crypto community has rejoiced. Crypto thought leaders are happy to post it.
A major crypto blogger IvanOnTech even states that this has improved BTC fundamentals by 10 percent and now seems even more confident in Bitcoin reaching the $100,000 mark.
The emoji appears once you type a BTC hashtag - #Bitcoin.
The crypto community now has a tool to place BTC in their tweets easily as Bitcoin seems to have got another mass acknowledgement.
Now it would be curious to see if another crypto-friendly social media giant, Telegram, will follow suit.
A crypto community member Brad Mills has taken this further and started making jokes about other top crypto coins and their emojies.