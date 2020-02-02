Bitcoin (BTC) Emoji Introduced by Twitter – Another Major Public Acknowledgement?

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) now has an official emoji on Twitter, some crypto leaders believe it has improved Bitcoin fundamentals

On February 2, Saturday, Twitter has introduced a Bitcoin emoji. The crypto community has rejoiced. Crypto thought leaders are happy to post it.

A major crypto blogger IvanOnTech even states that this has improved BTC fundamentals by 10 percent and now seems even more confident in Bitcoin reaching the $100,000 mark.

The emoji appears once you type a BTC hashtag - #Bitcoin.

The crypto community now has a tool to place BTC in their tweets easily as Bitcoin seems to have got another mass acknowledgement.

Now it would be curious to see if another crypto-friendly social media giant, Telegram, will follow suit.

A crypto community member Brad Mills has taken this further and started making jokes about other top crypto coins and their emojies.