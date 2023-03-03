NEAR Blockchain Introduces Operating System for dApps: What is BOS?

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 13:00
Vladislav Sopov
Smart contracts platform NEAR unveils its latest development, Blockchain Operating System
An entirely new instrument for blockchain enthusiasts and developers goes live under the umbrella of NEAR Protocol. It merges the tools of community management, tech development and marketing.

NEAR unveils network-agnostic Blockchain Operating System

Yesterday, on March 2, 2023, Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR blockchain, announced the release of Blockchain Operating System (BOS), a multi-platform "layer for browsing and discovering open web experiences."

This platform is aimed at streamlining Web3 development for newbies and professionals. First of all, it is a decentralized frontend and UI for crypto apps: engineers can work with 1,800 elements and compose new protocols in a Lego-like manner.

To start building on BOS, users should only connect their on-chain wallets: no KYC or registration are needed. Mr. Polosukhin stressed that BOS is blockchain-agnostic: it can work with various networks and wallets.

Besides development tools, Blockchain Operating System has a newsfeed and instruments for community management: social profiles, subscriptions and so on. Visitors can read about all updates on the NEAR ecosystem, its key protocols and major developers.

From smart contracts platform to Web3 marketplace

Mr. Polosukhin highlighted the role of Blockchain Operating System in the evolution of Web3 and massive adoption of cryptocurrency protocols for various use cases:

The BOS is a 2-sided marketplace where developers and users will meet. Today most features are aimed at builders, but for the end users: you can already use social features, play games, read news and talk to an AI.

Besides a streamlined developer experience, Blockchain Operating System is designed to solve issues of flexibility, scalability and composability of cryptocurrency protocols.

Last but not the least, NEAR representatives highlighted that everyone can fork the project and create their own frontends on various blockchains.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

