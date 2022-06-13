NAGAX Social Crypto Trading Platform Unveils iOS, Android Applications

Cryptocurrency trading ecosystem by global exchange NAGA is now available on all mobile devices

Popular cryptocurrency trading ecosystem NAGAX has accomplished a crucial milestone in its adoption roadmap. Its full range of services is avaliable now on mobile devices.

Crypto trading platform NAGAX now available on iOS- and Android-based devices

According to the official announcement shared by the team of NAGAX, a mainstream cryptocurrency trading platform by NAGA fintech heavyweight, its instruments are now available on mobile devices.

A next-level, fully regulated crypto platform with a fast, powerful and secured wallet that allows you to exchange and store your favourite assets, all connected to its own social network!



Trade, pay, talk, follow & learn, all at once.#NAGAX Coming soon. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/khzXFEOM9j — NAGAX (@NAGAX_Official) February 2, 2022

Applications for iOS-based and Android-based devices are uploaded to corresponding digital marketplaces as well as to the official website of NAGAX.

Both applications are free to download. That said, mobile users can check their portfolios, share content and trade and stake dozens of cryptocurrencies on the go.

As through web interface and desktop applications, traders can short and long 70+ trading pairs and advance their trading skills on seven different timeframes.

NAGAX Academy opened for all clients

Also, the NAGAX Feed module allows cryptocurrency traders to customize their feeds and read cutting-edge content for educational and informational purposes.

Then, to celebrate this massive accomplishment, NAGAX opens free access to its NAGAX Academy, a community-driven educational portal that covers blockchain, DeFi, GameFi, Metaverses and so on.

Introduced by NAGA in early 2022, NAGAX made headlines in May 2022 by adding high-yield flexible staking prodedures.