Mystery of Warren Buffett's Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Finally Unraveled

📰 News
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 14:50
    Alex Dovbnya

    Warren Buffett confirms that he doesn't have his Bitcoin (BTC) wallet anymore

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathway who is known as the fourth richest person on the planet, has finally set the record straight about his cryptocurrency holdings.

According to CNBC's Becky Quick, Buffett confirmed that he didn't own any cryptocurrency in a telephone conversation. It turns out that the Samsung wallet with Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX) that Justin Sun gave Buffett during their dinner was turned over to Buffett's GLIDE Foundation.

"Buffett thought that Bitcoin should also go to them," Quick said during the most recent 'Squawk Box' episode. 

Earlier today, Sun claimed that Buffett still had the phone and posted his wallet addresses.

Now, it seems apparent that the Oracle of Omaha stubbornly refuses to touch crypto (even if somebody gifts it to him). 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

