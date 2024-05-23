Advertisement
    Just In: Coinbase Now Allows XRP Trading in New York

    Alex Dovbnya
    Coinbase has announced that the XRP cryptocurrency is now available for its customers in New York
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 13:49
    Just In: Coinbase Now Allows XRP Trading in New York
    The XRP cryptocurrency is now available for trading in New York for Coinbase users, according to a Thursday announcement made by Paul Grewal, the exchange's top lawyer. 

    "We heard you and put in the work in strong partnership with the State.  And now the word can be put out— we are back up," Grewal said in his social media statement. 

    Coinbase suspended XRP trading in January 2021 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took Ripple to court. 

    Last July, Coinbase moved to relist the controversial token together with other exchanges after the court ruled that secondary sales of XRP were not securities. However, trading in New York was still not supported until now. 

    New York is known for having stringent cryptocurrency regulations. Its "BitLicense" framework makes it particularly challenging for companies to operate in the state. 

    Last month, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency also became available for Robinhood's New York customers. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

