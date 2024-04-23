Advertisement
    Binance Announces Massive Giveaway for SHIB, PEPE, DOGE and Other Meme Coin Traders

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    PEPE, SHIB, DOGE and WIF traders can claim $10,000 giveaway from major exchange
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 15:53
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled an enticing opportunity for traders seeking to dive into the world of meme tokens. In a recent announcement, Binance revealed a promotion aimed at users who have not engaged in trading on Binance Spot within the last 90 days. The promotion offers a chance to claim a share of 10,000 FDUSD in token vouchers.

    For both regular and premium users, participation in this promotion could prove highly rewarding. The mechanics are straightforward: the first 2,000 eligible users who confirm their involvement and execute trades totaling at least $100 equivalent on select spot trading pairs will each receive 5 FDUSD in token vouchers.

    Among the tokens included in this enticing promotion are SATS, BOME, Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Ordinals (ORDI), Pepe Coin (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogwifhat (WIF). These tokens represent a diverse array of meme-inspired assets, each with its own unique appeal for the cryptocurrency community.

    The promotion serves as a strategic move by the exchange to reengage users who may have been inactive on the platform, while also capitalizing on the growing popularity of meme tokens.

    Besides, it is no secret that exchanges, including Binance, earn most of their revenue from commissions on turnover, and the largest volumes are now in meme cryptocurrencies. So, 6while the exchange is giving away $10,000 equivalent in stablecoins, the potential yield for it is much higher. 

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
