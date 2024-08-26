    Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer Raises Question: Is XRP Price Breakout Imminent?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    100 million XRP mystery fuels speculation about biggest breakout in price's history
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 14:59
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Whale Alert stunned the crypto space today when a colossal transfer of nearly 100 million XRP surfaced. The transfer, worth $58.74 million at the time, took place between two unknown wallets, adding an extra layer of intrigue and mystery. 

    Digging deeper into Bithomp's on-chain data reveals interesting details about the transfer. First of all, both addresses are freshly created, and their transfer history consists of only two to four transactions. 

    Furthermore, the sender address "raAmB" remained completely empty after all that happened, while the recipient address "rn8oma" was the first transaction ever. After 99.77 million XRP landed on "rn8oma," the owner of the address moved 22 to another unknown wallet, which could be an activating transaction. 

    It is worth noting that the sender's address also initially received its tokens from a newly created anonymous wallet. 

    Such activity looks interesting in light of XRP's recent price performance. 

    XRP price outlook

    Last week ended on a positive note for the seventh largest cryptocurrency. As a result of a 6.55% surge, the price of XRP reached a high of $0.631. Here, XRP once again collided with a major dynamic resistance level. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This diagonal line begins in 2022 and acts as support through April. However, in recent months, there has been a ceiling for the XRP price that, if broken, could open up new horizons for the cryptocurrency. 

    Who knows, maybe it is the price point that will kick off the historic breakout talks that have been heating up in recent weeks. It is speculated that if XRP can break out of the triangle pattern formed in 2018, it could see a spike worth, if not thousands, then hundreds of percent.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
