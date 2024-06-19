Advertisement
    Mysterious 100 Million DOGE Transfer Hits Robinhood as DOGE Price Recovers

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Massive transfer of nearly 100 million Dogecoin to Robinhood raises questions amid rebound in DOGE price
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 9:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    A notable event in the Dogecoin world has occurred, with the transfer of nearly 100 million Dogecoin, worth around $12 million, into the wallet of U.S. broker Robinhood. The transaction, which was tracked by Whale Alert, was made by the address "DF8jR," which has previously made over 1,300 DOGE transactions and still holds 1.85 million coins. This transfer represented nearly 99% of the address's balance.

    The timing of this transfer is interesting, coming just as the price of Dogecoin seems to be rebounding after hitting a low of $0.113. Over the past four weeks, DOGE had been declining, but it recently showed signs of recovery and is now trading at $0.125. This price movement is in line with a general market trend, where several digital assets are experiencing a relief rally.

    ""
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This transaction raises several questions within the community as, typically, such large transfers to exchanges are seen as bearish signals, indicating a potential sell-off that could put downward pressure on the price.

    This large transfer to Robinhood also suggests this, as the owner may be preparing for potential trades or looking to take advantage of recent price movements.

    Is this the end of the road for DOGE's price? Why was this transfer made at this moment on the market? These are probably the most important questions, the answers to which we will soon find out.

