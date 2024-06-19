Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Prominent metaverse firm The Sandbox has announced that it now holds SHIB and DOGE
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 5:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Metaverse firm The Sandbox, which combines blockchain technology, virtual reality (VR), and gaming, has announced that it now holds Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) as well as several other meme coins.

    Advertisement

    "We're thrilled to integrate their unique cultures into our platform," the metaverse platform developer said.   

    The Sandbox was originally released as a world-building mobile video game back in 2012, making it possible for users to create their own universe. In 2020, the company secured $2 million worth of cash and crypto in order to create an Ethereum-powered gaming world that would allow users to monetize their experiences with the help of non-fungible tokens. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 07:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collapses 10% as Meme Coins Plunge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The platform reached prominence during the 2021 NFT boom, with people rushing to buy virtual real estate in the metaverse. Famous hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg even started developing his own community within The Sandbox world called the Snoopverse. In early 2022, someone shelled out $450,000 to be neighbors with the "Drop It LIke It's Hot" hitmaker, which happened to be the peak of the metaverse craze. 

    Earlier this year, The Sandbox reached unicorn status after securing $20 million in fresh funding, which will allow it to continue developing its decentralized virtual world with new editing tools, new social interactions, and new gameplay possibilities. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 12:13
    Shiba Inu Whales Disappear as SHIB Price Seeks Direction on Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    With its recent purchase of meme coins, The Sandbox claims that it wants to stay on top of industry trends. "We believe that the culture of creativity is a cornerstone of the open metaverse and take time to engage in and help grow the Web3 ecosystem to benefit those who are a part of it," the firm said

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Metaverse News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Jun 19, 2024 - 05:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment
    Jun 19, 2024 - 05:48
    Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Proposed by Hashdex
    Jun 19, 2024 - 05:48
    Hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Proposed by Hashdex
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Officially Launches Futures Trading, Pioneering a New Era in "Licensed Futures Trading"
    Renzo, the $4b Liquid Restaking Protocol, Raises $17M to Expand Restaking Services
    The Next StepN is Coming! Perhaps 8uddy, the Companion AI Product in the Web3 Space, Become the Biggest Trend!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD