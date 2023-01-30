MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is advancing its ranking as the top meme coin in the crypto world as it has continued to broaden access for all of its users and investors. In a recent update shared on Twitter by a crypto developer with the Twitter name MyDogeCTO, the premier Shiba Inu-themed coin will be accepted as payment on any website through an Application Programming Interface (API) that is set to be released this week.

The new tool is dubbed the MyDogeMask API, and a demo of the protocol was shared in what appears to be designed as a browser extension, typical of most Decentralized Applications (dApps) operating in the ecosystem.

Soon any website can accept Dogecoin payments directly from browsers with MyDogeMask API. Going live as soon as next week! pic.twitter.com/O3jcZZ4lzV — MyDogeCTO (@MyDogeCTO) January 28, 2023

Dogecoin has grown remarkably from when it was first launched and branded as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience since it was based on a dog meme. The coin has grown in its influence, utility and recognition from its earliest days, and it is now the standard for other related digital tokens branded as meme coins today.

In anticipation of the projected launch of the new API, MyDogeCTO confirmed that the protocol will be conducting a bug bounty that will pay out rewards in DOGE.

How prices may react

Dogecoin has very high volatility and is highly susceptible to bullish news that can help grow its overall influence in the industry. As a result, the launch of the MyDogeMask API can stand as a major catalyst to help send the price of the digital currency to a new weekly high.

The digital currency is changing hands at $0.08675, down 2% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing per data from CoinMarketCap. The plunge came after a 50% rally over the weekend. However, considering the current outlook of the coin, it is in dire need of a new positive fundamental, and this coming API might help retrace the coin's price.