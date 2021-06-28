Morgan Stanley Dabbles in Bitcoin with Europe Opportunity Fund

According to a quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund holds 28,289 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Their dollar value is $1,325,339, as per the filing.

As reported by U.Today, the banking giant greenlit Bitcoin exposure for a slew of mutual funds, including Institutional Fund, Variable Insurance Fund, Institutional Fund Trust, and others, in late March.

Europe Opportunity Fund, which holds €1.8 billion worth of assets as of June 25, appears to be the first in line.

Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley also enabled Bitcoin exposure for its wealthy clients by opening access to external crypto funds.