PointPay
PointPay

Morgan Stanley Dabbles in Bitcoin with Europe Opportunity Fund

News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 14:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Morgan Stanley's Europe Opportunity Fund has exposure to Bitcoin
Morgan Stanley Dabbles in Bitcoin with Europe Opportunity Fund
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund holds 28,289 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.   

Their dollar value is $1,325,339, as per the filing.     

Related
Craig Wright Wins Bitcoin Copyright Lawsuit Against Pseudonymous Developer

As reported by U.Today, the banking giant greenlit Bitcoin exposure for a slew of mutual funds, including Institutional Fund, Variable Insurance Fund, Institutional Fund Trust, and others, in late March.   

Europe Opportunity Fund, which holds €1.8 billion worth of assets as of June 25, appears to be the first in line.   

Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley also enabled Bitcoin exposure for its wealthy clients by opening access to external crypto funds.       

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada