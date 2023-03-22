More than 99% of OKB Holders Are in Profit, According to On-Chain Data: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A very surprising metric was discovered on OKB, the utility token that enables users to access the OKX crypto exchange's special features. According to data from advanced digital currency analytics platform IntoTheBlock, more than 99% of current OKB holders are in profit at the moment.

For proper context, there are currently more than 43,610 addresses in profit as compared to just 262 addresses in loss.

Image Source: IntoTheBlock

OKB token is currently experiencing a slightly bearish price outlook at the time of writing, with the token changing hands at a price of $44.72, down by 1.52% over the past 24 hours.

Based on its current trend, OKB is down by a mere 6% in the past week, but this has not in any way negated its mega growth since the start of the year. The current loss can be judged as a relatively mild correction, seeing as the digital currency has grown its price valuation by 69.43% in the year-to-date period and by more than 97% over the past three months.

Ads Ads Ads Ads

OKB experienced the crypto winter, but this on-chain data is proof that exchange tokens have their own inherent tokens that arguably drive their massive adoption.

Evidence of growth on OKB

Over the past couple of weeks, evidence of growth in the price of OKB has been duly documented. The affiliated OKX exchange has gained additional traction and market relevance since the collapse of the FTX Derivatives Exchange, as investors seek stability even beyond their own borders.

The growth of OKB comes after what appears as a visible decoupling from the broader market trend. The token was featured as a high-growth digital currency recently, even at a time when there was a broader market rout.

Having survived the crypto winter to position the majority of its HODLers in profit, OKB has shown its influence as a core token for impending future growth.