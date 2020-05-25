More Than 40 Mln Addresses Now Hold Ethereum (ETH)

News
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 08:59
Alex Dovbnya
According to Glassnode data, the number of addresses that hold ETH has now surpassed 40 mln
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

On-chain market intelligence firm Glassnode shows that the number of Ethereum wallets that hold at least some ETH has already surpassed the 40 mln mark.

Meanwhile, the total number of addresses is inching closer to the 100 mln mark

Price fails to catch up

It is worth noting that this is more than a 350 percent increase from the peak of the previous bull market when more than 355,726 wallets were created in a single day       

On Jan. 15, 2018, the price of Ethereum reached its current all-time high of $1,365. This came after grandparents and taxi drivers got suckered in by the biggest retail-driven bubble to date.     

The fundamentals, however, do not reflect Ethereum’s current price action. The leading altcoin is down more than 85 percent from its record high.  

It remains to be seen whether the altcoin will revive its luster with the advent of Ethereum 2.0, which has suffered from numerous delays caused by bugs and management issues. 

No flippening

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin also has three times as many addresses as Ethereum.

The number of whales, owners with large amounts of BTC, consistently sets new highs, which is reminiscent of the previous accumulation period in 2016. The same growth pattern has been displayed by smaller holders. This happened on the verge of Bitcoin’s third reward, which attracted investors due to significant upside potential.

However, Ethereum tends to outperform Bitcoin when it comes to non-empty addresses. This might be attributed to the exposition of the ERC20 version of the Tether stablecoin. More than 20 percent of the network’s gas fees are now used to transfer USDT.

As reported by U.Today, the number of addresses holding Ethereum has increased ten times since the start of this year due to explosive demand for fiat-pegged stablecoins. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

