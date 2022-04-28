Monero Users Noticed Unusual Fees; Here's Why This Might Be Alarming

News
Thu, 04/28/2022 - 15:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Monero (XMR) enthusiasts identified potential malicious activity and issued a warning to all privacy advocates
Monero Users Noticed Unusual Fees; Here's Why This Might Be Alarming
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Monero (XMR), the most popular privacy-focused blockchain network, warns XMR holders about abnormal transaction fees and yet again recommends rolling out self-hosted nodes.

Here's why increased transaction fees might be dangerous

According to the statement released in the largest Monero (XMR) account, some network users reported the suspicious increase in transaction fees.

If this or that Monero (XMR) node asks for fees that are too big, users should try switching to another distant node. Interacting with malicious nodes might result in privacy flaws, Monero (XMR) enthusiasts stressed.

Malicious nodes can try to learn some extra information about accounts involved in transactions and their owners. This is in contrast to the decentralization and privacy ethos of Monero (XMR).

Also, to ensure the maximum level of privacy, crypto users should run their own nodes as endpoints to the Monero (XMR) network for noncustodial wallets.

Monero (XMR) fees print multi-month highs while hashrate drops

As registered by public explorers, Monero (XMR) fees spiked in recent days. On April 26, 2022, average XMR fees jumped over $0.24, while typically this metric sits below $0.05.

Monero (XMR) fees print 14-months high
Image by Bitinfocharts

The last time transaction fees for Monero (XMR) were so high was in January 2021.

At the same time, the net hashrate of the Monero (XMR) network plummeted in the last five days. It dropped from 3.27 GHashes per second to 2.82 GHashes per second since April 23, 2022.

#Monero News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Goldman Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Loan
04/28/2022 - 20:10
Goldman Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Loan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra (LUNA) Goes Live on Leading Thailand-Based Exchange
04/28/2022 - 19:01
Terra (LUNA) Goes Live on Leading Thailand-Based Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New Altcoins Severely Underperforming Bitcoin
04/28/2022 - 17:11
New Altcoins Severely Underperforming Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya