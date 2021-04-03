Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Bitcoin: Glassnode

Sat, 04/03/2021 - 09:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent data by Glassnode shows that Bitcoin miners continue to stack Sats and have added another 8,874 BTC to their positions
Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Bitcoin: Glassnode
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Miners continue to put their newly-minted Bitcoin away for storing rather than selling it and keep increasing their BTC positions.

This is confirmed by the recent Glassnode charts shared by Lex Moskovski, the CIO of the same-name investment company.

Miners increase their Bitcoin stashes

The CIO of Moskovski Capital has shared two Galssnode graphs that show that the Bitcoin Miner Position indicator has turned positive.

According to these graphs, crypto miners keep accumulating Bitcoin instead of selling it. On Friday and Saturday, they added $523,647,640 worth of Bitcoin to their long-term storage. That totals 8,874 BTC.

7057_0
Image via Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, miners started accumulating instead of dumping BTC first time since end of December on February 27.

Bitcoin taps $60,000 again before making a slight pullback

On April 2, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin managed to recover to the $60,152 price mark. It failed to fix there, though, and a slight pullback took place.

The previous all-time high of $61,876 was reached on March 13. Since then, BTC has visited the $50,000 level on March 25 has recovered by now.

As of writing this, Bitcoin is changing hands at $59,124 at the Kraken exchange.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

