Millions of XRP Grabbed by Whales, Important XRP vs. BTC Signal Appears

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports that millions of XRP have been shifted to anonymous whale wallets in recent hours.

Whale Alert reports two large transactions wherein a large chunk of XRP, about 48.8 million tokens, was moved from exchanges to unknown wallets.

The first is that of 25,342,122 XRP worth $12,940,229 transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet. The other is that of 23,500,000 XRP valued at $12,307,916 transferred from Bitso exchange to an unknown wallet.

Investors often move cryptos away from exchanges with the intention of buying or storing them in cold storage.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.513.

Important XRP vs. Bitcoin signal emerges

XRP recovered on April 14 in its Bitcoin pairing after bouncing off significant support following days of losing strength against Bitcoin. After six days of declines, XRP hit a low of $0.00001678 in its Bitcoin pairing on April 14.

As soon as support was established at this level, XRP began to rise. If increases continue, today might be the fourth day of gains in a row.

#XRP/BTC - Ignore the "noise/FUD" 🤦‍♂️ & focus on what really matters! #BTC dominance rejected 2-year resistance line w/that bearish weekly candle close!



Now I am paying attention to larger market caps such as $XRP and a few others. #altseason2023



Retweet/Like for more charts! pic.twitter.com/DP5z3CZ7e0 — JD 🇵🇭 (@jaydee_757) April 17, 2023

In this light, the recovery trend is expected to continue in the short term until at least a significant barrier, maybe at $0.00002, is reached.

This is significant since most XRP rallies have taken place as its value in the Bitcoin pairing has increased.

Midway through March, XRP started to increase, reaching a peak of $0.584 on March 29 before falling back. During the aforementioned time frame, XRP increased in value relative to Bitcoin, peaking at $0.00002 before declining.